Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Decreases By 20.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $44.60 on Friday. ASX has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

ASX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

