Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 62.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,761. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

