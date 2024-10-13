Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 62.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 75,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,761. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auxly Cannabis Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.