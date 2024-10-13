Short Interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Declines By 20.1%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 19,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 2,889,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,883. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $506.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.90.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.