Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 37.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 2.9 %

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

