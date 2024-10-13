Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Drops By 39.1%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Shares of BOLT remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.56.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
