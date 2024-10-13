Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Drops By 39.1%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOLT Free Report ) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.65% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOLT remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.56.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 592.57%. Analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

