Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Declines By 51.1%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

BRVMF stock remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Friday. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

About Bravo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.