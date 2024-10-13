Short Interest in Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Declines By 51.1%

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
BRVMF stock remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Friday. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Bravo Mining has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
About Bravo Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Mining
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.