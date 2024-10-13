Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Rises By 119.5%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPP remained flat at $17.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.