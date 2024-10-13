Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Drops By 42.9%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,216,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 31,891,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.02.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.