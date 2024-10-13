Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Drops By 42.9%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,216,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 31,891,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.5 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance
Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.02.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
