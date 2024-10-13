Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Expands By 24.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 59,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,927. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

