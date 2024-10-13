Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Expands By 24.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 59,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,927. CanAlaska Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
