Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Grows By 24.8%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGPZF remained flat at $2.18 on Friday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

