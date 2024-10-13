Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 32.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Decibel Cannabis
