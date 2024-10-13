Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 32.0%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

