Short Interest in Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Declines By 30.9%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,964,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 4,289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,058.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
