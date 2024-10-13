Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Expands By 109.1%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

