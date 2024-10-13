Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Expands By 109.1%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
FinWise Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.