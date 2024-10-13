Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Drops By 88.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,295. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
