Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Drops By 88.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTMDF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,295. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

