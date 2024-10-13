Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Expands By 145.7%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.66 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

