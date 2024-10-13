Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Increases By 157.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

