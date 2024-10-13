Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Increases By 157.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.
Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.