Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Expands By 100.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $33.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.