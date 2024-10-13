Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Grows By 142.7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GBTG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GBTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 373,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.64. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

