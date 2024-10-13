Short Interest in GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Declines By 65.5%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

GMOYF stock remained flat at $16.90 during midday trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

