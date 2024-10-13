Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Increases By 157.1%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HROWL opened at $25.65 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.
