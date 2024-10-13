Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Expands By 112.7%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 26,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

