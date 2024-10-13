Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Declines By 34.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.
About Mitsui Fudosan
