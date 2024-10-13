Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Declines By 34.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFF remained flat at $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

