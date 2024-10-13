Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Rises By 108.2%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,946,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 294,810 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 134,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

