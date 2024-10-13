Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Decreases By 34.7%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,492.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

Shares of NIPNF remained flat at $91.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. NEC has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Get NEC alerts:

About NEC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.