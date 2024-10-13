Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Rises By 29.8%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $9.36 during trading hours on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

