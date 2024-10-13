Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Rises By 29.8%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,249.0 days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $9.36 during trading hours on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
