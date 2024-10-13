Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Drops By 39.0%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 1,449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.9 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 5,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

