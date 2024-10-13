Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Increases By 25.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,327,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,861,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 893.6 days.

Shares of Santos stock remained flat at $4.76 during trading on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

