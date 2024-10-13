Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Increases By 25.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,327,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,861,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 893.6 days.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of Santos stock remained flat at $4.76 during trading on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.
About Santos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.