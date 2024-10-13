Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 34.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 894.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMTGF remained flat at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $67.11.
About SMA Solar Technology
