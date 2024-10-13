Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Drops By 33.3%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Soluna Stock Up 12.5 %
SLNHP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. Soluna has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.
About Soluna
