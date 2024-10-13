Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Drops By 33.3%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Soluna Stock Up 12.5 %

SLNHP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. Soluna has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

