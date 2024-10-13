Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Decreases By 18.6%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SWKH stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 170,957 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SWK by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

