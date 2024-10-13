Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Decreases By 18.6%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
SWK Stock Up 1.0 %
SWKH stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SWK has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 5.33%.
Institutional Trading of SWK
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SWK
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.