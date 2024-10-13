Short Interest in Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Expands By 74.2%

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGCF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
