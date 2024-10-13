Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Decreases By 62.5%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.2 days.
Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
TPZEF opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.18.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
