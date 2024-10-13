Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 133.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $93.41 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

