Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 133.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $93.41 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.
About UCB
