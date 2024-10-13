Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Decreases By 23.6%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
UNJCF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
