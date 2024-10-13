Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases By 83.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 456,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,414. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.