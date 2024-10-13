Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases By 83.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,800 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 456,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,414. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

