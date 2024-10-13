Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Grows By 104.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

