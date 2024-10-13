Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Grows By 104.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 126,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

