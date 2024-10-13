Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Grows By 104.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
