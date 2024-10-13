Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Decreases By 31.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 504,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

