Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 68.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,800 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $58.60. 1,954,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,462. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

