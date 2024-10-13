Short Interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Declines By 19.3%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,833. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.98) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

