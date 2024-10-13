Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 97.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 94,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,591. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Viomi Technology
