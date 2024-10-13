Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rises By 97.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 94,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,591. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

