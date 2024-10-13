Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 58.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
