Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Decreases By 58.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WLBMF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

