Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Rises By 54.5%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

