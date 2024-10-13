Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SSSAF remained flat at $45.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $48.25.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

About Shurgard Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.