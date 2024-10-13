Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $108.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,109.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

