Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,711. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.