Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sika Stock Performance
SXYAY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,711. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.
Sika Company Profile
