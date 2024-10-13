Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SURE opened at $120.78 on Friday. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98.
AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Company Profile
