Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:SURE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SURE opened at $120.78 on Friday. AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98.

Get AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks selected using a proprietary model that follows insider buying and stock buyback strategies. SURE was launched on Sep 1, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Insiders Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.