Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

