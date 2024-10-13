Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,968 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSE:FOF opened at $13.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

