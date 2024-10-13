Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $27,000.
NYSE:LAC opened at $2.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
