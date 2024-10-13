Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,982 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,267,000 after buying an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,025,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.